HRW Confirms Grave Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK: Kashmir Council Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Chairman of the Kashmir Council (European Union) on Tuesday praised Human Rights Watch for accurately verifying the widespread human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a statement released to the media, Chairman Kashmir Council (European Union) Ali Raza Syed highlighted the organization's report which exposed the continued restrictions on free expression and assembly in the occupied region.
The Kashmir Council Chief also condemned the Indian government's objections to a recent visit by British diplomats to Azad Kashmir, adding that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is an internationally recognized disputed territory.
With the truth of the situation in IIOJK being brought to light by Human Rights Watch, it is becoming increasingly clear that India's claim of it being an integral part of their country is false and a violation of international resolutions.
The report, published in 2024, condemned the Indian authorities for restricting free expression and peaceful assembly in IIOJK, while holding the armed forces accountable for extrajudicial killings and other abuses.
The Kashmir Council Chief called for international attention and action to address the ongoing human rights crisis in IIOJK.
