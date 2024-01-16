HRW Exactly Verifies Abuses Of Human Rights In IIOJK: Ali Raza Syed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has said that a recent report of Human Rights Watch (HRW) has correctly verified the large-scale rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement Chair of KCEU Ali Raza Syed appreciated the HRW’s report and said, the human rights organization rightly confirmed the severe human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.
He said it occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the Indian authorities restricted freedom of expression, peaceful protest and gathering as people of this part of Jammu and Kashmir live with several hardships and miseries. The oppressed Kashmiris face extra-judicial killing, target killings, forced disappearances and sexual assaults on women by the occupation forces.
The chair of KCEU also condemned the Indian foreign ministry’s statement opposing the recent visit of two British diplomats to Azad Kashmir.
In response to the Indian foreign ministry’s objection to the United Kingdom (UK) over the visit of its Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on January 10 to Azad Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed said, the entire Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and is not an integral part of India.
He said, India forcibly entered its military forces into a large part of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October 1947 and since then, that part of this territory has been called Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.
