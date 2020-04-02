UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the Human Rights Watch (HRW) had declared the Sindh government policy on services of public and private sector employees during the coronavirus pandemic as a guideline for the other provinces.

In a message, he called upon the Federal and provincial governments to follow the suggestions of the international human rights organization regarding the Sindh government policy to deal with the issue of workers job security.

He said the Sindh government had restrained all public and private sector organisations from terminating the services of their employees during the current situation.

Bilawal said the Sindh government had also established a complaint cell where employees could register their complaints against their employers if they were not paid their salaries or dismissed from service.

