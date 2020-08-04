UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRW Slams Imposition Of Curfew In Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:43 PM

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

HRW said that the Indian government imposed unwarranted restrains on the rights to free speech, access to information, health care, and education have been intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) The Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed the Modi government’s restrictions on the Kashmiris living in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said: “The #Indian government continues to impose harsh restrictions on #JammuAndKashmir; #Cambodian authorities arrest outspoken labor unionist; and a trade deal between the #EuropeanUnion and #Brazil could save the #Amazon,”.

HRW said that the Indian government imposed unwarranted restrains on the rights to free speech, access to information, health care, and education have been intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report stated that Indian government had detained thousands of people, shut down telecommunication services and imposed restrictions on freedom of movement and public meetings.

Terming India’s notorious Public Safety Law as ‘draconian’, the HRW noted that thousands had been arrested in occupied Kashmir and three former chief ministers as well as more than 140 children, had been held in custody ever since the unilateral move was undertaken by the Modi government.

The human rights organisation mentioned allegations of torture and ill-treatment against the Indian security forces and the misuse of sedition laws to clamp down on peaceful, dissenting voices.

“In June, the government announced a new media policy in Jammu and Kashmir that empowers the authorities to decide what is “fake news, plagiarism and unethical or anti-national activities” and to take punitive action against media outlets, journalists, and editors,” read the statement from the HRW.

The HRW noted how the coronavirus pandemic, its crippling economic effects due to the lockdown in the territory and the suspension of internet services by the Indian government, had made life difficult for people especially in countering COVID-19.

Related Topics

India Internet Education Twitter Jammu June Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat mises her sacrificial animals

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.