HRW urges India to release political prisoners, end crackdown in Occupied Kashmir

HRW denounces Indian authorities for putting restrictions even on children, beating them and stopping them from going to schools in Indian occupied Kashmir.

NEW DEHLI ((UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday asked India to immediately release political prisoners, end crackdown operations and restore internet and mobile in Occupied Kashmir.

According to media reports, HRW on its website issued a statement and urged Indian authorities to ease restrictions in Occupied Kashmir, saying that special status of Jammu & Kashmir was stripped away two months and curfew was imposed there. But unfortunately besides revoking constitutional autonomy, internet and mobile service were blocked in the disputed territory due to which the people had continuously been suffering for tough situation there. HRW South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said that violations in the Occupied valley were continued for last two months which now should be stopped.

HRW South Asia Director also expressed serious concerns over the government’s continued detention of Kashmiri leaders and use of force and detention against those who resort to protest against injustice.



“Torture, restrictions on movement enforced by a massive military deployment have made life difficult,” he said in his statement, adding that “People have serious problems in having access to public services including emergency medical care,”.

She also expressed serious concerns over ban on visits of foreign diplomats, international journalists , Indian politicians and activists, urging Indian authorities to end crackdown in the occupied valley and stop harassing people there.

On other hand, Indian claimed that it imposed restrictions to save lives and to maintain law and order situation but those restriction left all shops in Occupied Kashmir completely shuttered and classrooms empty.

. HRW South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said: “All those who were taken into custody without any charge should be released immediately and communications must be restored in the valley,”.

It may be mentioned here that Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir have also tortured children, beaten them and stopped them going to schools.

“It is very awful that police claim that reports are exaggerated but still have provided a list of 144 children including a 9-year old child who was detained, beaten and stopped from going to school,” . said Meenakshi Ganguly.

HRW also showed serious concerns that Indian government was relying upon pro-government media and social media supporters who had been defending crackdown in Occupied Kashmir and denouncing rights’ activists.

“It is very alarming that any criticism on Indian government can draw a quick action including sedition charges which can fan peaceful dissent,” the HRW concluded.