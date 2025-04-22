HSA Conducts DHO's Vacant Positions' Tests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Health Services Academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Health Services academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad.
Equal opportunities were provided to all candidates during the screening phase. Upon finalization of results, the Names of the 77 most suitable candidates will be recommended to the District Health Office for recruitment.
Talking to media, Controller of Examinations at HSA, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, HSA conducted the recruitment process using modern technology, OMR systems, and transparent policies.
Upholding its commitment to merit and integrity, HSA completed this significant phase of recruitment as part of its collaboration with the DHO Islamabad.
He emphasized that the screening process was conducted in line with international standards, utilizing advanced assessment technologies to eliminate any possibility of errors or malpractice.
“Through the use of OMR systems, we ensured transparency in the written tests and effectively assessed candidates' true capabilities,” Kayani said.
He stated that HSA aims to select deserving candidates strictly on merit, ensuring that competent and skilled professionals are inducted into public health projects across the region.
The successful execution of the screening test was made possible due to the outstanding performance of the HSA examination team, led by Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik.
The 77 advertised positions included Senior Medical officer, Public Health Specialists, Gynecologists, Medical Officers (male and female), Dental Surgeons, Pharmacovigilance Officers, Assistant Director Admin/Project Monitoring Officers, Web Managers, Drivers, Dispatch Riders, Ward Servants, Aya, Women Medical Officers, Ambulance Drivers, and Ward Boys.
Over 7,000 candidates were shortlisted for these roles, and the screening test was completed over a span of two days.
Recent Stories
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part i ..
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DE ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs office ..
DISCOs Support Units meeting held
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests10 minutes ago
-
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case10 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations12 minutes ago
-
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing12 minutes ago
-
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination12 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part in spring flower comp ..11 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DEC Sanghar11 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs officers to enhance citize ..11 minutes ago
-
Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam discuss on ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees24 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister24 minutes ago
-
Abdul Basit inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Bazaar24 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on PTI’s request to shift protest case24 minutes ago