(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Health Services Academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Health Services academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad.

Equal opportunities were provided to all candidates during the screening phase. Upon finalization of results, the Names of the 77 most suitable candidates will be recommended to the District Health Office for recruitment.

Talking to media, Controller of Examinations at HSA, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, HSA conducted the recruitment process using modern technology, OMR systems, and transparent policies.

Upholding its commitment to merit and integrity, HSA completed this significant phase of recruitment as part of its collaboration with the DHO Islamabad.

He emphasized that the screening process was conducted in line with international standards, utilizing advanced assessment technologies to eliminate any possibility of errors or malpractice.

“Through the use of OMR systems, we ensured transparency in the written tests and effectively assessed candidates' true capabilities,” Kayani said.

He stated that HSA aims to select deserving candidates strictly on merit, ensuring that competent and skilled professionals are inducted into public health projects across the region.

The successful execution of the screening test was made possible due to the outstanding performance of the HSA examination team, led by Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik.

The 77 advertised positions included Senior Medical officer, Public Health Specialists, Gynecologists, Medical Officers (male and female), Dental Surgeons, Pharmacovigilance Officers, Assistant Director Admin/Project Monitoring Officers, Web Managers, Drivers, Dispatch Riders, Ward Servants, Aya, Women Medical Officers, Ambulance Drivers, and Ward Boys.

Over 7,000 candidates were shortlisted for these roles, and the screening test was completed over a span of two days.