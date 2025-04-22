Open Menu

HSA Conducts DHO's Vacant Positions' Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 10:08 PM

HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests

The Health Services Academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Health Services academy (HSA) has successfully completed the screening of over 7,000 shortlisted candidates for 77 vacant positions under the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad.

Equal opportunities were provided to all candidates during the screening phase. Upon finalization of results, the Names of the 77 most suitable candidates will be recommended to the District Health Office for recruitment.

Talking to media, Controller of Examinations at HSA, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, HSA conducted the recruitment process using modern technology, OMR systems, and transparent policies.

Upholding its commitment to merit and integrity, HSA completed this significant phase of recruitment as part of its collaboration with the DHO Islamabad.

He emphasized that the screening process was conducted in line with international standards, utilizing advanced assessment technologies to eliminate any possibility of errors or malpractice.

“Through the use of OMR systems, we ensured transparency in the written tests and effectively assessed candidates' true capabilities,” Kayani said.

He stated that HSA aims to select deserving candidates strictly on merit, ensuring that competent and skilled professionals are inducted into public health projects across the region.

The successful execution of the screening test was made possible due to the outstanding performance of the HSA examination team, led by Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. Khalid Iqbal Malik.

The 77 advertised positions included Senior Medical officer, Public Health Specialists, Gynecologists, Medical Officers (male and female), Dental Surgeons, Pharmacovigilance Officers, Assistant Director Admin/Project Monitoring Officers, Web Managers, Drivers, Dispatch Riders, Ward Servants, Aya, Women Medical Officers, Ambulance Drivers, and Ward Boys.

Over 7,000 candidates were shortlisted for these roles, and the screening test was completed over a span of two days.

Recent Stories

HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests

HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests

10 minutes ago
 Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case

Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case

10 minutes ago
 Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith ..

Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..

12 minutes ago
 Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: pal ..

Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace

12 minutes ago
 IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-frie ..

IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing

12 minutes ago
 CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garm ..

CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments

12 minutes ago
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness c ..

Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination

12 minutes ago
 Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khal ..

Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part i ..

11 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of ..

Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DE ..

11 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs office ..

11 minutes ago
 DISCOs Support Units meeting held

DISCOs Support Units meeting held

11 minutes ago
 SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework

SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan