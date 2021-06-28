UrduPoint.com
HSA Provides Training To 200 Doctors Of Balochistan For ICU: Dr. Shehzad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Monday met with Vice Chancellor Health Services academy (HSA) Islamabad Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali and discussed the issue of merging the Institute of Public Health Quetta with HSA in Capital.

During the meeting , planning officer Dr. Abah Bagar Baloch was also present. Vice Chancellor HSA Islamabad Dr. Shehzad Ali said that 200 doctors including nurses and paramedics were trained for ICU by HSA Islamabad.

He said the HSA Islamabad intends to conduct diploma and hospital management courses for the doctors of Balochistan so that the doctors posted in the hospitals can be trained and skilled in running the MS hospitals.

He said Public Health Education (PHE) would be imparted to doctors in Balochistan at division level. Vice Chancellor said the HSA would extend full cooperation on the functioning of IPH Quetta and other programs on Public Health in Balochistan will also be started with HSA. He also termed Balochistan Endowment Fund for ideal program of the country.

Vice Chancellor HSA Islamabad Dr. Shehzad Ali, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch termed the establishment of 8 teaching hospitals in different districts of Balochistan a revolutionary initiative which would help in provision of health facilities to people of the province.

