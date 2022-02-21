UrduPoint.com

HSA To Collaborate With GMKC, BKMC In Field Of Medical Education

February 21, 2022

HSA to collaborate with GMKC, BKMC in field of medical education

Vice-Chancellor Health Services Academy Islamabad Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan Monday visited Gajju Khan Medical Complex (GKMC) and Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) and assured to sign a Letter of Understanding with the two medical complexes to collaborate in the field of medical education, faculty training, research and quality assurance in health care

Vice-Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan Monday visited Gajju Khan Medical Complex (GKMC) and Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) and assured to sign a Letter of Understanding with the two medical complexes to collaborate in the field of medical education, faculty training, research and quality assurance in health care.

The delegation was received by Dean CEO GKMC-TMI Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rehman, Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob, and Medical Director Dr. Shahid Nisar Khalid.

VC Health Services Academy (HSA) reviewed the modern skill. Dr. Amjad Mehboob briefed the delegation about the modern skill lab and stated that training has already started while it will be formally inaugurated next month.

VC HSA and other members appreciated the administration's efforts and assured them of all possible cooperation.

According to spokesperson GKMC/BKMC-MTI, the delegation also visited the CHAL foundation established within the hospital premises and reviewed the facilities being provided to persons with disability (PWD).

Manager CHAL Foundation Mohammad Adil briefed the delegation and said that until now the foundation has 13 rehabilitation centers across Pakistan, adding that CHAL foundation is the only one of its kind to have its presence in all four provinces of the country.

More than 37,000 people were treated and more than 64,000 assistive devices provided so far, Manager CHAL Foundation told the delegation.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan appreciated the efforts of the foundation and assured them that their institute is ready for all kinds of efforts to serve Humanity.

