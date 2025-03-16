HSA to launch healthcare workforce export initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Health Services academy (HSA) is set to launch a pioneering healthcare workforce export initiative under its Prior Learning Recognition (PLR) Program.

This initiative of HSA, a degree-awarding institute under the Government of Pakistan, aims to train, certify, and deploy Pakistani healthcare professionals to international markets, ensuring compliance with globally recognized standards.

In a joint press briefing, Vice Chancellor HSA, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, and Director Quality Assurance, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani, highlighted the significance of this initiative in addressing global healthcare shortages while boosting Pakistan’s economy.

They emphasized that with rising international demand for healthcare professionals, the PLR Program will equip Pakistani doctors, nurses, and paramedics with internationally accredited training, making them competitive for employment in leading healthcare markets.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that this initiative will reduce unemployment in Pakistan’s healthcare sector and strengthen the national economy.

By providing accredited training and certification, the program will enable healthcare professionals to secure high-paying jobs in developed countries facing shortages of skilled medical staff.

This will optimize Pakistan’s vast pool of trained professionals and transform them into a globally recognized workforce.

A key economic advantage of this initiative is an increase in foreign remittances. strategic placement of healthcare professionals in Canada, the UK, Australia, the USA, and the middle East will create a stable flow of foreign exchange earnings, strengthening Pakistan’s financial position.

As these professionals establish their careers abroad, their remittances will support families back home and contribute to national economic growth.

According to Director Quality Assurance, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani, the Health Services Academy (HSA), an ISO-certified institution (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 21001:2018), has meticulously designed the Prior Learning Recognition (PLR) Program to align with international standards and best practices.

This initiative aims to equip Pakistani healthcare professionals with the essential skills, certifications, and knowledge required for successful integration into global healthcare markets.

The training under the PLR Program focuses on key areas crucial for professional excellence and global employability. One major component is International Clinical Standards, where participants receive hands-on training in patient care, emergency response, and advanced medical procedures.

This ensures they are well-prepared to handle diverse medical situations in international healthcare settings.

Additionally, the program emphasizes Regulatory and Ethical Compliance, ensuring that participants understand and adhere to global healthcare policies, including those set by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Health Regulations (IHR), and country-specific medical governance frameworks.

This enhances their ability to work in compliance with legal and ethical standards worldwide.

Another critical aspect is Cultural and Linguistic Competency, which involves specialized training in language proficiency and cultural adaptation.

Recognizing that effective patient care extends beyond technical expertise, this component enables healthcare professionals to communicate effectively with patients, colleagues, and authorities in their host countries, ultimately improving patient outcomes and professional integration.

Furthermore, the PLR Program offers Certification and Licensing Exam Preparation to assist participants in clearing internationally recognized medical licensing exams.

This comprehensive support system ensures that Pakistani healthcare professionals meet the credentialing requirements of foreign healthcare institutions and regulatory bodies, facilitating their employment in leading global markets.

By incorporating these essential training components, the PLR Program is set to transform healthcare workforce development in Pakistan.

It not only enhances the global employability of Pakistani healthcare professionals but also strengthens Pakistan’s position as a reliable provider of skilled medical personnel worldwide.

Registrations are now open, with subsidized training fees and scholarship options available to ensure accessibility for all candidates.

For enrollment details anyone can visit www.hsa.edu.pk or contact the HSA Project Office.

The launch of the PLR Program marks a transformative step towards economic stability and international recognition, ensuring long-term career growth for thousands of medical professionals while strengthening Pakistan’s role in the global healthcare workforce.