HSATI Appeals SSGLC To Ensure Smooth Gas Supply With Required Pressure

Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Aamir Shahab has appealed to high ups of Sui Southern Gas company Limited to ensure smooth supply of gas with required pressure to industrial units so that the industrialists could be able to accomplish their tasks of production.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said low pressure gas supply through substandard JCV kits is causing damages to valuable machinery of industrial units of Hyderabad SITE and the industrialists suffering great inconvenience to complete the production tasks in time.

The gas is being used as a raw material in industries and provision of insufficient quantity of gas to industrial units is creating hurdles in products manufacturing, he said and added that usually the industrialists faced the issue of gas supply with low pressure before start of winter season every year however, this year the said issue started causing financial losses during summer.

He appealed to SSGLC high ups to ensure supply of sufficient quantum of gas to industrial units with replacement of outdated JCV kits so that the industrialists could be able to produce and manufacture their products within time frame.

