HSATI Appreciates Restoration Of Water Supply To SITE Area

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has expressed gratitude to Sindh Irrigation Department and SITE Limited for restoring water supply in SITE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has expressed gratitude to Sindh Irrigation Department and SITE Limited for restoring water supply in SITE Hyderabad.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the stoppage of water due to a conflict between irrigation department and SITE Limited on outstanding dues was causing great inconvenience to industrialists in continuing production and manufacturing at required level while the workers and the citizens residing in the area also suffered numerous issues due to non availability of water.

The high ups of both the organizations should settle the issue of non-payment of outstanding dues and ensure uninterrupted water supply to SITE area for the larger interest of the industrial development in Hyderabad, he suggested and hoped for uninterrupted water supply to the industrial area in future.

