HSATI censures HESCO for poor performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Convener HESCO Sub-Committee of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Muhammad Aslam Bawani, while strongly criticizing the performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, held the HESCO management responsible of devastating industrial activities of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that industrial area of Hyderabad was contributing huge share in the national exchequer in shape of different kinds of taxes however, the hours long power breakdown from HESCO has badly affected the production and manufacturing in the industrial units causing huge financial losses to industrialists.

The HESCO management has completely failed in providing uninterrupted power supply, he alleged and added that due to incompetence, the HESCO feeders of SITE area particularly Ghee-2 went in fault many times during last one month and industrialists were unable to keep machines at their industrial units continuously operational.

Besides, he said the tripping of feeders also causing breaking of electric wires which were dangerous for the people of the area. The HESCO management was paying no heed towards repeated complaints and adopted insulting attitude with the consumers, he said and added that despite forecast of heavy rains till August 12, the HESCO has taken on concrete measures to ensure power supply during rainfalls.

He demanded the department concerned to take serious notice over the poor performance of HESCO management and ensure smooth power supply to SITE Hyderabad so that the industrialists could carry out their industrial activities in the area.