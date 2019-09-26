UrduPoint.com
HSATI Chairman Demands More Privileges For Trader Community

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

HSATI chairman demands more privileges for trader community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The newly elected chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industries Mazaharul Haq has said industrialists and traders were paying huge amount to the government in shape of taxes and they should be given special concessions and privileges.

He was addressing a general body meeting of the HSATI here on Thursday where election committee announced result of annual election of the association.

Mazharul Haq said all problems should be resolved through joint efforts by all stakeholders, adding that trade community always played important role in economic growth of the country.

He demanded of the Federal as well as provincial governments to hand over possession of allotted plots to the traders and industrialists in SITE extension so that economic activities could be accelerated.

Former Chairman HSATI Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani delivered welcome speech and briefed the meeting about initiatives taken by the Association during his one year tenure.

He suggested that tenure of HSATI should be two years instead of one year so that it could perform more efficiently.

On the occasion, election committee announced result of annual election of the association while general body also approved audit report of HSATI's accounts made by chartered accountant for the financial year from July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

In the end, gifts of ajraks were presented to the newly elected as well as outgoing office bearers of the association.

