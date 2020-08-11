UrduPoint.com
HSATI Chief Demands HESCO Privatization

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:59 PM

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Chairman Mazhar-ul-Haq Chaudhry has demanded the federal government to privatize Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in view of its deteriorating performance and hardship being face by customers due to frequent power outage and unannounced load shedding

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the HSATI chairman said that both the government and the people fully aware of the performance and alleged corruption in HESCO therefore time has come to adopt a comprehensive strategy regarding the fate of the power distribution company.

Expressing dismay over the performance of HESCO, the HSATI chief said that the power distribution company had completely disappointed the customers and the business community including industrialists.

He said the hours long power disruption, tripping of feeders, unannounced load shedding and power outage under cover of rainfalls were not only causing damages to industrial machinery, increasing cost of production, financial losses to industrialists but also badly affecting the civic activities in Hyderabad.

He alleged that HESCO inspection teams have been involved in corrupt practices, supporting the power thieves, adjustment of stolen electricity units and insulting the regular payees of electric bills. He demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and concerned federal minister to take notice of such corruption and inadequate performance of HESCO and consider the said power distribution company for privatization so that the people particularly the traders and industrialists could take sigh of relief.

