HSATI congratulates Muhammad Riazuddin on becoming Sindh Secretary Trade and Industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala and other members of the executive committee have congratulated Muhammad Riazuddin on assuming the office of Sindh Secretary for Trade and Industry.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, they termed the appointment of Muhammad Riazuddin an office of Grade-20 of Secretariat Group as good for traders and industrialists of the province adding that Muhammad Riazuddin fully aware of their issues being face by the business community of the province and he can play effective role in resolving the grievances.

They hoped that under supervision of Muhammad Riazuddin, the performance of his subordinate officers will be improved and the lost status of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate Sindh Small Industries Corporation will also be restored.