HSATI congratulates Muhammad Riazuddin on becoming Sindh Secretary Trade & Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala and other members of the executive committee have congratulated Muhammad Riazuddin on assuming the office of Sindh Secretary for Trade and Industry.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, they termed the appointment of Muhammad Riazuddin as good for the traders and industrialists of the province, adding that Muhammad Riazuddin fully aware of the issues being faced by the business community of the province and he could play an effective role in resolving the grievances.

They hoped that under the supervision of Muhammad Riazuddin, the performance of his subordinate officers would be improved and the lost status of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate as well Sindh Small Industries Corporation will also be restored.