UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Congratulates Muhammad Riazuddin On Becoming Sindh Secretary Trade & Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

HSATI congratulates Muhammad Riazuddin on becoming Sindh Secretary Trade & Industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala and other members of the executive committee have congratulated Muhammad Riazuddin on assuming the office of Sindh Secretary for Trade and Industry.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, they termed the appointment of Muhammad Riazuddin as good for the traders and industrialists of the province, adding that Muhammad Riazuddin fully aware of the issues being faced by the business community of the province and he could play an effective role in resolving the grievances.

They hoped that under the supervision of Muhammad Riazuddin, the performance of his subordinate officers would be improved and the lost status of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate as well Sindh Small Industries Corporation will also be restored.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Hyderabad SITE Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

40 seconds ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

15 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

15 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

31 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.