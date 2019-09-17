HSATI criticizes scratching of sculptures of Ex-SSP Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani has criticized the scratching of sculptors of Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Baloch who as Senior Superintendent of Police established writ of law in the district.

In a statement, the Chairman HSATI said prior to Irfan Baloch, the crime rate in Hyderabad district was on peak and the people of Hyderabad particularly traders and industrialists were in grip of terror with the hands of outlaws, however after his appointment Irfan Baloch initiated stern action against criminals and the Police succeeded in maintaining rule of law particularly in SITE Hyderabad.

He said that efforts of former SSP Irfan Baloch restored confidence of Police as well and people particularly business community took sigh of relief as a result of significant decline in crime rate.

In recognition of great services of Irfan Baloch, the business community had displayed his portraits and sculptures at various public spots of Hyderabad, he said adding that but due to unknown reasons, his portraits and sculptures were being removed which was creating unrest among the people particularly the business community.

He demanded the Inspector General of Police Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam and Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Waliullah Dal to issue directives to stop removing of portraits and sculptures of a brave Police officer.