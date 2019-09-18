HSATI criticizes Sindh Food Authority performance

(@imziishan)

Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Chairman Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani has criticized the performance of Sindh Food Authority adding that staff of the concerned department has been engaged in harassing the business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Chairman Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani has criticized the performance of Sindh Food Authority adding that staff of the concerned department has been engaged in harassing the business community.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the staff of Sindh Food Authority was pressuring and harassing the businessmen related with the food business to obtain licenses despite the fact no authority of issuing such licenses was functioning in Sindh.

Prior establishing authorities or departments, the provincial government should first set the standard operating procedure, rules and regulations, working policy and other necessary formalities, he suggested and added that formation of such authorities and departments without completing legal procedures was allowing the staff of such institutions to take illegal benefits by harassing and pressurizing the businessmen.

Such practices also causing misunderstandings between the government and the people particularly the business community, he said and suggested that the provincial government should set the line of action of such authorities and departments with effective liaison and coordination of other existing institutions already working in the relevant fields.