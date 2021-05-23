UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Criticizes SITE Limited, District Administration On Failure In Meeting Storm Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:50 PM

HSATI criticizes SITE Limited, district administration on failure in meeting storm emergency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala Sunday criticized the failure of Sindh Industrial Estate Limited and district administration in meeting out the challenges of dust storm emergency which received in Hyderabad yesterday.

In a statement here, he said that heavy dust storm had uprooted the signboards not in populated areas of Hyderabad but also in Hyderabad SITE which claimed injuries to three factory workers and damages to moving vehicles.

Soon after rain emergency, announced by district administration Hyderabad, Parvez Faheem Noorwala informed that the association had intimated the high ups of SITE Limited and district administration to dismantle the signboards installed at the rooftops of buildings as well as in SITE Hyderabad however, both the SITE Limited and district administration showed irresponsible attitude causing uprooting signboards which not only damaged the vehicles but also injured the factory workers.

He said that such incidents could be averted if departments concerned initiated precautionary arrangements. In order to avert rain and storm related incidents during monsoon season, there is the need of practical measures from SITE Limited and the district administration, he said and demanded the Managing Director SITE Limited, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Municipal Commissioner and heads of other departments concerned to dismantle all signboards and improve sewerage system in SITE area Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Storm Vehicles Hyderabad SITE Sunday All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

41 minutes ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

2 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

3 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.