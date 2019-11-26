HSATI demands joint committee for SITE filter plant activation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association for Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has demanded the formation of a joint committee for activation of SITE filter plant so that it could be able to cater the need of the industrial areas.

In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, he said that the committee should be headed by the Commissioner Hyderabad with Sindh Secretary Industry, high officer of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Limited and representative of industrialists as its members so that the abandoned filter plant of SITE Hyderabad could be made functional and the people of the area could get facility of safe and clean water.

He said that though on the orders of the Supreme Court, Sindh Chief Minister has directed to hand over the same filter plant to management of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad however, the frequent protests from the citizens against poor performance of WASA raising questions of effective functioning of the SITE filter plant, therefore it should be managed by a higher powered committee.

He called upon the provincial government to make serious consideration on functioning of SITE filter plant by installing a high powered committee under supervision of the Commissioner Hyderabad.