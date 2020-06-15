HSATI demands pre-monsoon safety measures to save Hyderabad SITE from destruction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Chariman Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has demanded to Sindh government to ensure pre-monsoon safety measures to save deteriorating infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad from further destruction as a result of expected heavy rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Chariman Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has demanded to Sindh government to ensure pre-monsoon safety measures to save deteriorating infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad from further destruction as a result of expected heavy rains.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that the government was fully aware of the dilapidated sewerage system of SITE Hyderabad, which still not maintained or upgraded despite repeated requests to departments concerned therefore it is the need to adopt precautionary measures to save this industrial area from further destruction due to expected heavy rains of monsoon season.

The last year's monsoon rains not only badly affected over 200 industrial units but also submerged the area for more than two months, he said and added that later the area was cleared from rainwater on self help basis.

The provincial government should asked to authorities concerned to carry out de-silting of drainage lines of Hyderabad SITE at the earliest, he demanded.