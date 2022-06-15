HSATI executive committee forms sub committees for addressing SITE issues

The meeting of the executive committee of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Wednesday discussed issues faced by the industrialists in SITE, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The meeting of the executive committee of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Wednesday discussed issues faced by the industrialists in SITE, Hyderabad.

The meeting was chaired by its Chairman Goharullah and attended by Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif, Vice Chairman Khalid Umer Malik and others.

According to the decision of the Committee, Abdul Sattar Khan was appointed as Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on HESCO, Abdul Salam as Chairman Sub-Committee on Glass and bangles, Hanif Rajput as Chairman Sub-Committee on Law and Order, Khalid Umer Malik as Chairman Sub-Committee for Press and Media, Manzoor Ahmed Chachar as Chairman Sub-committee ofr SITE Affairs, Yousuf Memon as Chairman Sub-Committee on Excise and Taxation, Ali Ahmed as Chairman Sub-Committee on Chemical Product and Zaib Abbasi as Chairman Sub-Committee on Commercial Real Estates.