(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The sub-committees of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Monday expressed annoyance over immoral attitude of the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and demanded the Federal Minister for Power to take serious notice of his behavior to business community. In a joint statement on Monday, the Chairman HESCO Sub-Committee Aslam Bawani and Chairman Media Sub-Committee Shahid Kaimkhani said the business community particularly the industrialists were the backbone of country's economy but due to poor strategy of HESCO management, the industrialists were experiences hardship to keep their industrial units operational.

They said that the CEO was avoiding to address the issues of traders and industrialists even he refused to hear the grievances related with power supply issues including replacement of faulty power transformers and electric meters. The delay in restoration of power supply due to bureaucratic hurdles always suspended industrial production while issuance of excessive electricity bills was also disturbing the industrialists of the area, they said and demanded the minister take action against immoral attitude of management.