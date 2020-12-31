UrduPoint.com
HSATI Expresses Concerns Over Suspension Of Gas Supply To Captive Power Units

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:27 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Parvez Faheem Noorwala while expressing deep concerns over closure of gas supply to captive power units said that the decision would play havoc with the industrial sector of the country.

In a statement here on Thursday he said that the industries were also experiencing financial losses due to COVID-19 and now the decision of gas supply closure will force them to stop producing and manufacturing the products.

He said that both Federal and provincial governments have assured provision of maximum incentives to the industrial sector with the objective to improve the economy of the country however the above stated decision will adversely affect the economic growth.

He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice over such a decision and ask the authorities concerned to withdraw all the measures which could slow down industrial growth of the country.

