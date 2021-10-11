HSATI expresses condolence on Dr. A.Q. Khan demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Monday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of nuclear scientists Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and termed his death a great national loss.

In a joint statement, the Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, Chairman Saman Mal Devnani, Senior Vice Chairman Shuja Razzaq Memon, Vice Chairman Sharif Ponjani and conveners of sub-committees Aamir Shahab and Shahid Kaimkhani have paid glowing tributes to the services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan which he made for making Pakistan a nuclear power and termed his death a great loss for the country.

While expressing sympathies with the bereaved family members and the nation, they prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.