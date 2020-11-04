UrduPoint.com
HSATI Expresses Gratitude Over Assurance From Federal Industries & Production Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala has expressed gratitude over assurance from Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar regarding addressing the issues of traders and industrialists of Hyderabad.

The HSATI spokesman informed here on Wednesday that a delegation of HSATI led by Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala recently held meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar at Islamabad and apprised him the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad, the second largest city and business hub of Sindh.

During the meeting, the HSATI delegation briefed the minister about the issues of industrialists and traders adding that the federal government should pay attention in resolving these issues so that industrial activities could gain boost in Hyderabad, the spokesman informed and added that the delegation also requested the minister to reduce 1.

5 percent turnover tax to 0.25 percent which is being received from daal mills owners.

The minister assured the delegation comprised over Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Saman Mal and Daulat Ram Lohana that all genuine demands of the business community of Hyderabad will be fulfilled by the government. The minister also accepted the invitation of the visit of Hyderabad, the spokesman added.

