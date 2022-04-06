HSATI expresses grave concern over increasing crimes in Hyderabad

The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Wednesday expressed their grave concern over increasing crimes in Hyderabad particularly in industrial areas and demanded the DIG and SSP to initiate stern action for combating crimes and criminals

In a joint statement, the office bearers while referring to recently committed robbery at the main gate of a flour mill in SITE Hyderabad said that broad daylight acts of robberies and snatching was creating panic among the citizens particularly the business community of Hyderabad. The Police have failed to detect the criminals and recovered the looted booty from them, they added.

They demanded the DIG and SSP Hyderabad beef up the security measures with initiating stern action against the outlaws in order to protect the life and property of law-abiding citizens.