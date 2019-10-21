UrduPoint.com
HSATI Expresses Grave Concern Over Poor Health,sanitation Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:06 PM

HSATI expresses grave concern over poor health,sanitation conditions

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry while expressing grave concern on poor health and sanitation conditions has called upon the authorities concerned to stop dumping of waste of entire city into industrial area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry while expressing grave concern on poor health and sanitation conditions has called upon the authorities concerned to stop dumping of waste of entire city into industrial area.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Chairman HSATI said the sanitary officials and staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were dumping the city garbage along Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road which crossing the industrial area and the heaps of waste not only causing nuisance and air pollution but also posing great threats to the health of industrialists and workers of Hyderabad.

He expressed his annoyance over no action from Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Hyderabad chapter for stopping air pollution adding that Sindh Industrial Trading Estate also failed to take notice over dumping of waste in its administrative area.

He demanded to Sindh Minister for Environment Protection Nawabzada Taimure Talpur and other high ups of Sindh Government to take serious notice of the poor health and sanitation condition in SITE Hyderabad ensuring stoppage of dumping heaps of garbage.

He also appealed to Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain to initiate effective measures for disposal of city garbage in proper manner instead to dumping in the industrial area of Hyderabad.

