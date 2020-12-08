HSATI expresses grief over Siraj Qasim Taili demise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The office bearers and executive committee of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have expressed deep grief and shock on the sad demise of Siraj Qasim Taili eminent leader of the business community of Pakistan.

In a joint condolence message to bereaved family of late Siraj Qasim Taili former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the President HSATI Parwaz Faheem Noorwala and others have paid rich tributes to the services of deceased leader of the business community adding that his efforts for promotion of trade and industry of the country will be long remembered.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family members, friends and business community to bear this irreparable loss.