HSATI Felicitates Adeel Siddiqui On His Election Unopposed As FPCCI Vice President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

HSATI felicitates Adeel Siddiqui on his election unopposed as FPCCI Vice President

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Pervez Faheem Noorwala and other members of the executive committee have felicitated United Business Group candidate Adeel Sidiqui on his election unopposed as the Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

While congratulating Adeel Siddiqui, the Chairman and other members of the executive committee of HSATI said his success in the election as Vice President FPCCI is a good news for the business community of Sindh as he is fully aware of the problems being faced by the traders and industrialists of the province.

They hoped that being the Vice President of FPCCI, Adeel Siddiqui will lead the business community of Sindh by highlighting their issues at the concerned quarters.

More Stories From Pakistan

