HSATI felicitates Shazia Rizvi on appointment as EOBI DG

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry chairman Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday felicitated Shazia Rizvi on her appointment as Director General Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

The HSATI chairman hoped that under her command, the institution would not only render excellent services but the issues pertaining to business community would also be resolved amicably.

