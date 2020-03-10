UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Greets Hindu Community On Festival Of Holi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

HSATI greets Hindu community on festival of Holi

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry on Tuesday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival Holi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry on Tuesday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival Holi.

In a statement, Mazhar-ul-Haq said Pakistan is an independent country and all minorities were enjoying full rights including celebrations of their festivals freely with enthusiasm.

The business community was with Hindu community in celebrations of Holi festival and shares their feelings of joy and happiness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Hyderabad SITE All Industry

Recent Stories

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

29 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

30 minutes ago

NEST to launch scholarship programme for nursing s ..

2 minutes ago

"Haq Haqdar Tak" program launches signature campai ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's socio-economic measures put country on righ ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to promote digital tr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.