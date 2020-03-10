HSATI greets Hindu community on festival of Holi

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry on Tuesday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival Holi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry on Tuesday greeted the Hindu community on their religious festival Holi.

In a statement, Mazhar-ul-Haq said Pakistan is an independent country and all minorities were enjoying full rights including celebrations of their festivals freely with enthusiasm.

The business community was with Hindu community in celebrations of Holi festival and shares their feelings of joy and happiness.