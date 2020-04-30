(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday hailed the announcement of the Prime Minister's relief package for small business and ban on export of essential food item.

It is timely decision of the Federal government which brought sigh of relief among the business community particularly the small traders and industrialists of the country, he said and added that relief to over 3.5 million businessmen would definitely stabilize�economy of the country.

�The Chairman HSATI also thanked the PM Imran Khan under whose directives, the economic coordination committee of the federal cabinet has taken the decision which also provides for relief in payment of electricity bills.

�Due to COVID-19, he said that the business community has not only received huge financial losses but it also badly affected the monthly and daily wage�workers of the industrial sector.

