HSATI, HCCI office bearers elected unopposed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Prominent industrialist Saman Mal has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry while Muhammad Faizan Elahi has also been declared elected unopposed as the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

The Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain who acted as Returning Officer declared unofficial results of the election of new office bearers of the association.

According to the announcement, Saman Mal has been elected unopposed as the Chairman HSATI with Shuja Razzaq Memon and Shareef Punjani as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the association respectively. They have been elected new office bearers for the year 2021-2022.

The other hand, Muhammad Faizan Elahi has been elected unopposed as the President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry with Muhammad Arif and Danish Shafiq as the Senior Vice President and Vice President respective.

According to the Returning Officer no other candidate had filed nomination papers except these three, therefore they have been declared elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, the general body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saturday endorsed the election of the new office bearers who were elected unopposed due to not filing nomination papers against them.

Those who were elected unopposed included Muhammad Altaf Memon asPresident HCSTSI with Muhammad Idrees Memon and Masroor Iqbal asSenior Vice President and Vice President respectively.