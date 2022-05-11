UrduPoint.com

HSATI Office Bearers Expressed Concern Over Power Tripping Issues In SITE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

HSATI office bearers expressed concern over power tripping issues in SITE

The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which met here on Wednesday under the chair of Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif have expressed their concern over frequent power tripping issues in SITE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which met here on Wednesday under the chair of Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif have expressed their concern over frequent power tripping issues in SITE Hyderabad.

The meeting observed that production in factories is being badly suffered due to frequent power tripping, load shedding and unannounced power shutdown in SITE Hyderabad.

The meeting demanded the HESCO Chief to take notice of the situation and ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the industrialists could take a sigh of relief.

The meeting demanded to prepare a load management plan in consultation of the representatives of the business community.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Business Hyderabad SITE Industry

Recent Stories

White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of We ..

White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons for Turkey's F-16 Fleet ..

2 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers held during crackdown

Six drug dealers held during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Rashid Minhas road to be made a model area: DG PHA ..

Rashid Minhas road to be made a model area: DG PHA

2 minutes ago
 Inflation in Russia May Hit 18% by End of 2022 - E ..

Inflation in Russia May Hit 18% by End of 2022 - Expert

2 minutes ago
 US Keeps One China Policy, Does Not Support Indepe ..

US Keeps One China Policy, Does Not Support Independence of Taiwan - Senior Offi ..

2 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to contin ..

British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to continue cooperation

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.