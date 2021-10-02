(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) have expressed their deep grief and shock on the sad demise of eminent industrialist and Ex-President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Emad Siddiqui.

In a joint condolence message here on Saturday, the Chairman HSATI Saman Mal Devnani, Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-haq Choudhry and other office bearers and executive committee members while expressing sympathies with the bereaved family members said that services rendered by Emad Siddiqui for the business community of Hyderabad. They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.