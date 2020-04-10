HSATI office bearers expresses grief over death of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have expressed their deep grief and shock on the demise of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate and brother in law of Sindh Chief Minister due to Covid-19.

In a joint condolence message on Friday, the Chairman HSATI Mazharul Haq Choudhry, Senior Vice Chairman Amir Shahab, Vice Chairman Prem Chand and members executive committee expressed sympathies with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other family members and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.