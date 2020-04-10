UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Office Bearers Expresses Grief Over Death Of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

HSATI office bearers expresses grief over death of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have expressed their deep grief and shock on the demise of Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate and brother in law of Sindh Chief Minister due to Covid-19.

In a joint condolence message on Friday, the Chairman HSATI Mazharul Haq Choudhry, Senior Vice Chairman Amir Shahab, Vice Chairman Prem Chand and members executive committee expressed sympathies with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other family members and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad SITE Murad Ali Shah Family Industry

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.