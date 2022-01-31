(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Patron in Chief of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Chaudhry has welcomed the announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding salary enhancement of government employees adding that decision to this effect would help the white collar class to meet the challenges of inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Patron in Chief of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Chaudhry has welcomed the announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding salary enhancement of government employees adding that decision to this effect would help the white collar class to meet the challenges of inflation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the salary class people were badly suffering the price hike on essential commodities and the decision of the Prime Minister would surely help them to overcome their financial issues.

However, he said that the government should also increase the pension amount of retired employees who are also suffering hard due to inflation.

Chaudhry Mazhar-ul-Haq also appealed to the Prime Minister to also pay attention towards the issues of the employees of private sector organizations and companies and ask the employers to enhance salaries of their employees. The government should also ensure implementation of the apex court orders regarding fixing of minimum wage of Rs. 19000/- per month of the workers community of the country,he added.