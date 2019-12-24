HSATI pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Tuesday paid rich tribute to the leadership qualities of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Tuesday paid rich tribute to the leadership qualities of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a joint statement issued here, HSATI Chairman Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhri, Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Shahab and Vice Chairman Prem Chand have said that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for every politician and leader.

He made the dream of a separate state for Muslims come true through his own struggle which would always be remembered by the nation and the rest of the world.

Quaid-e-Azam was a lawyer as well as a political leader that his opponents could not survive without praising his wisdom, they said and added that the nation would celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan with enthusiasm like every year.

Similarly, the officials added that the Pakistan was an independent country and all minorities have complete rights and freedom to celebrate their religious and traditional festivals with enthusiasm.

On the eve of Christmas, the HSATI office bearers also felicitated the Christian community, saying, they were also included in the joys of the Christian community, the Christian community is an example of love and solidarity.