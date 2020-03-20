HSATI presidents advices mills owners to ensure masks, sanitizers availability for workers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has advised the mill and factory owners to ensure availability of sufficient stock of face masks and sanitizers for their workers as precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Presiding over a special meeting of the executive committee of the association here on Friday, he said Covid-19 was a threat to human life and there was the need to wage war against this pandemic by ensuring safety of the mill and factory managements and workers.

He said the workers were backbone of any mill or factory and their safety should be the top priority of the mill and factory owners. The owners should ensure sufficient stock of face masks, sanitizers and other necessary safety tools as well as glucose, he said and added that if the owners facing difficulties in arranging safety tools, they should inform the association so that the officers of concerned departments could be approached for provision of required things.

He also advised them to implement the instructions of the Federal and provincial governments in letter and spirit to not only protect themselves from pandemic but also ensure safety of workers.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Senior Vice President Aamir Shahab, members executive committee Muhammad and Shahid Kaimkhani, Dleep Kumar and former chairman Aslam Bawani.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Chairman, the Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain has circulated the federal and provincial governments instructions against Covid-19 to all mills and factories of SITE Hyderabad.