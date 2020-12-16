UrduPoint.com
HSATI Seeks Support Environment Friendly Atmosphere In Industrial Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which called on the Director General Environment Protection Agency here on Wednesday sought the support of relevant departments in maintaining an environment friendly atmosphere in industrial areas.

The HSATI delegation led by its Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala and comprising Senior Vice Chairman Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mahmood Ahmed, Shahid Kaimkhani and Aamir Shahab apprised the Director General EPA Naim Mughal about the issues being faced by the industrialists due to lack of interest of the concerned departments including Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate Limited.

The delegation members also brought the facts of the accumulation of sewage water as well as shabby condition of roads into the notice of the Director General EPA which according to them also creating bad impact of environment in the industrial areas.

About implementation of EPA directives, the delegation members informed that all requirements related to ensuring an environment friendly atmosphere in industrial areas are being fulfilled in letter and spirit including setting up the water treatment plants in industrial units as well as safe disposal of industrial waste.

The delegation also briefed him about the incomplete work on schemes of improvement of sewerage system and water filter plant adding that the industrialists of SITE have completed some schemes on self help basis.

The Director General assured the HSATI delegation that he will discuss the issues with Managing Director SITE Limited adding that EPA has decided to take stern action against all those who are involved in violation of rules and regulations.

Among others, the Regional Director EPA Hyderabad Imran Abbasi and Assistant Director Ali Nawaz also present in the meeting.

