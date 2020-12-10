HSATI thanks HESCO CEO for assuring to resolve business community issues on priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) has thanked the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for assuring to resolve issues of business community on priority basis.

A delegation of HSATI led by its Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala and comprising Vice Chairman Mehmood Ahmed, HESCO Sub-Committee Aslam Bawani, Aamir Shahab and MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui called on HESCO CEO Muhammad Yaqoob at his office on Thursday apprised the issues being faced by the business community particularly the industrialists of Hyderabad SITE.

On request of the delegation, the HESCO CEO issued directives of the replacement of high voltage wires in SITE Hyderabad with immediate effect and also formed a Whatsapp group comprising HESCO officers and industrialists under supervision of Superintending Engineer-I Manzoor Soomro.

The HESCO CEO also nominated Superintending Engineer-I as focal person and assigned him the task to look into the issues of new electric connections, installation of electric meters and replacement of power transformers.

On the suggestion of the delegation, the HESCO Chief also assured the installation of industrial feeder in Sindh Small Industry Corporation Extension of Tando Muhammad Khan Road. About package of consumption of over five megawatt electricity, the HESCO Chief informed that NEPRA has already made decision in this regard and soon a notification will be issued within couple of days.