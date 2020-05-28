UrduPoint.com
HSATI Urges Government For Industries' Relief Package

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

HSATI urges government for industries' relief package

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday urged the government to announce relief package for big industries likewise the small and medium enterprises so that the industrialists could also recover damages, caused by the lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday urged the government to announce relief package for big industries likewise the small and medium enterprises so that the industrialists could also recover damages, caused by the lockdown.

The decision of the government for granting waiver in electricity bills of small and medium enterprises was commendable, however the owners of big industrialists had also suffered losses due to the lockdown.

While eulogizing the decision of granting relief to small industrialists, Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry hoped that it would bring fruitful results for boosting the industrial activities amidst COVID-19 which not only played havoc in trade and industrial sectors but also caused huge financial losses to industrialists of the country.

He said that it was the need of the hours the Federal government should announce a comprehensive relief package for trade and industrial sectors so that these sectors could be able to retain the lost status and play pivotal role for strengthening the economy of the country.

