HSATI Welcome Setting Up Industrial Zones By Sindh Government

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:58 PM

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq has welcomed the decision of Sindh government for setting up industrial zones in Hyderabad and Larkana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq has welcomed the decision of Sindh government for setting up industrial zones in Hyderabad and Larkana.

In a statement here on Saturday, the chairman HSATI while referring the address of Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Development Jam Ikramullah Dharejo to industrialist last night, said the vision of setting up industrial zones in the province indicated that the provincial government has committed for industrial development, provision of employment and welfare of business community.

With establishment of industrial zones in Hyderabad and Larkana, he said that not only job opportunities will be created in the province but it will also bring the country out from economy crisis.

The promotion of industrial sector is the key of economic development in every country, he said and hoped that provincial ministry of industries, commerce and cooperative development would soon inaugurate the industrial zone in Hyderabad for betterment of the province in particular and the country in general.

