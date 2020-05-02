HSATI wishes Governor Sindh early health recovery from Coronavirus

The chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Saturday wished the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail an early health recovery from Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Saturday wished the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail an early health recovery from Coronavirus.

The Governor Sindh was playing vital role in meeting the challenges of COVID-19 and engaged in monitoring the performance of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Cash Distribution Programme in the province, he said and added that his efforts in this regard are commendable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant complete health recovery to Governor Imran Ismail so that he may continue his struggle in controlling the pandemic in the province.