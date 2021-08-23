UrduPoint.com

HSC Annual Examinations Begin Under BISE Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:44 PM

HSC annual examinations begin under BISE Hyderabad

The annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate of all groups have been started under the management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate of all groups have been started under the management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad in all nine districts of Hyderabad from Monday.

According to BISE Hyderabad spokesman, the examinations are being conducted under strict compliance of standard operating procedures of the government with provision of masks and sanitizers to the candidates taking exams.

A total of 54 male and female candidates are taking the annual examinations of all groups in 207 examinations centres established in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari districts.

The management of BISE Hyderabad had formed 22 vigilance teams to visit examination centres and initiate action against use of unfair means in the examinations.

The controller of examinations himself visited the examination centres set up at Shah Latif Girls College, Government Degree College and Ghazali College Latifabad where he caught 15 candidates red handed while cheating.

More Stories From Pakistan

