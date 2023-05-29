HSC annual exams under Hyderabad board from Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Higher Secondary Certificate (Intermediate) annual examinations under BISE Hyderabad will commence on Tuesday (May 30) in all the districts of the Hyderabad region.

As per the schedule, in the first phase, HSC part-II papers of all groups will be held till June 06, 2023, while HSC part-I papers will start from June 09 and continue till June 16.

The Controller Examinations Prof Masroor Ahmed Zai informed that the practical exams will be held from July 02 to 15, 2023.