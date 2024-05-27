HSC Annual Exams Under Hyderabad Board To Commence From Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Higher Secondary Certificate (Intermediate) annual examinations under BISE Hyderabad will commence from Tuesday (May 28) in all the districts of Hyderabad region.
As per the schedule, in the first phase HSC part-II papers of all groups will be held till June 04, 2024 while HSC part-I papers will be started from June 05, 2024 which will continue till June 12.
The Controller Examinations Prof Masroor Ahmed Zai informed that the practical exams will be held from June 25 ,2024
