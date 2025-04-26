HSC examination to start from May 5: Chairman BISE SBA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Asif Ali Memon, has announced that the annual examinations for classes 11 and 12 will commence from May 5, 2025.

He said that the official timetable for the exams would be released soon. In a press release issued by the board, it was further stated that the previously scheduled exams from April 29 have been postponed due to road blockages across Sindh.

