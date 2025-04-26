HSC Examination To Start From May 5: Chairman BISE SBA
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Asif Ali Memon, has announced that the annual examinations for classes 11 and 12 will commence from May 5, 2025.
He said that the official timetable for the exams would be released soon. In a press release issued by the board, it was further stated that the previously scheduled exams from April 29 have been postponed due to road blockages across Sindh.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSC examination to start from May 5: Chairman BISE SBA6 minutes ago
-
Predicting disasters, tackling climate change crucial for survival: PU VC26 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) online session on Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa's ( ..36 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker, ministers condemn terrorism, urge people to stand united36 minutes ago
-
Superior University hosts impactful networking session on AI in healthcare at LCCI36 minutes ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS46 minutes ago
-
Kohat rallies for Malaria awareness on World Malaria Day56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik1 hour ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments1 hour ago
-
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations1 hour ago
-
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project1 hour ago