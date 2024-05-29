HSC exams kicks off under BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Higher Secondary school Certificate Part-II (Class XII) examinations under board of Intermediate and Secondary

Education (BISE) were kicked off in 9 district of Hyderabad division on Wednesday.

According to the management of BISE,Hyderabad, HSC Part-II (Class XII) Zoology paper was taken in the examinationcenters set up at City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural takukas.

The Divisional Administration has imposed section 144 in all the districts during the exams so as to discourage cheating in the examinations.

APP/mwq